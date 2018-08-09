ROSWELL, Ga. - A family foundation plans to build a sprawling multimillion-dollar tennis complex in Roswell, including the largest concentration of clay courts in the nation.
We're looking into the next steps and timeline for the project, on Channel 2 Action News.
The proposed Angela Krause Tennis, Pickleball and Fitness Center at Roswell’s Big Creek Park will feature more than 135 tennis courts, including 80 clay courts and an indoor facility. The project will cost up to $50 million.
The planned 60-acre complex along Old Alabama Road will be designed for not only local players but as an international destination for tournaments, project supporters say.
TRENDING STORIES:
The Atlanta area is considered the largest league tennis community in the country, and according to figures from the city of Roswell, some 75,000 active players live in a 10-mile radius of the city. The region is also home to the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA), said to the largest city tennis organization in world.
Roswell City Council will consider a memorandum of understanding to begin formal negotiations at a scheduled meeting Monday night. Under the proposal, Roswell will provide land to the center under a long-term lease, and the complex will be developed, owned and managed by the Krause Family Foundation.
This article was written by J. Scott Trubey, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}