TAOS, N.M. - Prosecutors say the father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings.
The documents filed Wednesday say Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was conducting weapons training at the compound near the Colorado border where 11 hungry children were found in filthy conditions.
BREAKING: Court documents say man arrested at New Mexico compound was training children to commit school shootings.— The Associated Press (@AP) August 8, 2018
Prosecutors filed the documents while asking that Wahhaj be held without bail.
We're working to learn more information about this breaking news story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.
Wahhaj was arrested last week with four other adults. They are facing child abuse charges.
Authorities say the remains of a boy also were found on the compound but have not been positively identified by a medical examiners.
ORIGINAL STORY
New Mexico officials investigating a makeshift compound where 11 children were found hungry plan to ask a judge to hold the father of a missing boy without bail.
New Mexico 8th Judicial District Attorney Donald Gallegos said Tuesday that prosecutors are putting together evidence to ask a judge to hold Siraj Ibn Wahhaj without bond.
A warrant from Georgia seeks the extradition of Wahhaj to face a charge of abducting his son from Clayton County last December.
Wahhaj and four other adults also face felony child abuse charges after a raid by authorities found 11 hungry children living in filth.
The missing boy was not among the children found in that initial search but authorities say they found the remains of a child.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}