TAOS COUNTY, New Mexico - New Mexico authorities confirmed Tuesday afternoon they have found the remains of a child on a compound where women and children were found starving.
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the department swore out a search warrant on the makeshift compound in Amalia, New Mexico on Thursday.
Hogrefe said there was a reason to believe that Lucas Morten and others, including Siraj Wahhaj, 39, were living inside the compound.
Wahhaj, along with his son Abdul-ghani, 3, disappeared last December from their Clayton County home.
Authorities said they raided the New Mexico compound on Friday, where they found 11 children at the compound, who had probably not eaten for days. The adults were arrested on child abuse charges.
In a news conference Tuesday, authorities said they found the remains of a child and they were waiting on a positive identification from the local medical examiner.
Authorities said they had have reason to believe Abdul-ghani was at the compound several weeks ago.
