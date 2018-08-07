  • 4 people arrested in mobile opioid pill bust

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four suspects are in custody after what deputies called a rolling pill lab.

    Walton County deputies made the arrests of the Athens-area men late Monday night.

    Investigators said two of the suspects were college students.

    According to investigators, the suspects had a press that could produce 16,000 thousand pills of opioids per hour. 

    We’re talking to investigators to learn if this was part of a bigger operation, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    The suspects, aged from 18-21, were identified as Austin Marshall, Jakob Sullins, Nicholas Felker and Timothy Ballard. 

    Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency were called in to assist in the clean-up.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories