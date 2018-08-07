4 people arrested in mobile opioid pill bust

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four suspects are in custody after what deputies called a rolling pill lab.
Walton County deputies made the arrests of the Athens-area men late Monday night.
Investigators said two of the suspects were college students.
According to investigators, the suspects had a press that could produce 16,000 thousand pills of opioids per hour.
The suspects, aged from 18-21, were identified as Austin Marshall, Jakob Sullins, Nicholas Felker and Timothy Ballard.
The suspects, aged from 18-21, were identified as Austin Marshall, Jakob Sullins, Nicholas Felker and Timothy Ballard.
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency were called in to assist in the clean-up.
Here are just a few images from the pill mill bust in Walton County provided to us by investigators. DEA is also involved pic.twitter.com/9UZdAIhAgs— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) August 7, 2018
