‘Search and rescue' operation underway for missing 19-year-old runner near Chattahoochee

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Crews have launched a search operation in Forsyth County for a missing 19-year-old man.
Forsyth County deputies said Byron Grogan went for a run 9 p.m. Monday near Chattahoochee Pointe Park off Old Atlanta Road.
His family said they have not heard from him since. Channel 2 Action News has learned his parents found his car abandon by the river.
Deputies and Forsyth Fire Department, with assistance from the US Park Service, the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit, and the Johns Creek and Gwinnett Fire Departments are searching the area Tuesday morning.
Grogan last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, red shorts, and running shoes. He is 6’0 tall, weighs 175 lbs. and has brown hair.
If you have any information, please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3087 or 911.
