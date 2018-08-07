Gwinnett police investigating homicide at apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are on the scene of a homicide early Tuesday morning.
The scene is an apartment complex at the 2300 block of Club Place in Duluth.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV News app fore alerts on breaking news]
The department tweeted that their spokesperson is on their way to the scene.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.
BREAKING: police on the scene of a homicide investigation, in Gwinnett County.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 7, 2018
I'm gathering details, RIGHT NOW.@wsbtv @GwinnettPd pic.twitter.com/Wo67szzVMO
@GwinnettPd are on the scene of a homicide at the 2300 block of Club Place. PIO is on the way to gather more information pic.twitter.com/Q8flrz9cVt— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) August 7, 2018
