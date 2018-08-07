  • Explosion reported at chemical manufacturer in Spalding County

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews are at the scene of some type of explosion at a chemical manufacturer in Spalding County.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned crews were called to the ARI facility on South McDonough Road on Tuesday evening.

    The public is urged to avoid the area.

