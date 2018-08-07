Explosion reported at chemical manufacturer in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews are at the scene of some type of explosion at a chemical manufacturer in Spalding County.
Channel 2 Action News has learned crews were called to the ARI facility on South McDonough Road on Tuesday evening.
The public is urged to avoid the area.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 for LIVE updates.
