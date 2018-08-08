Mother of boy feared dead on New Mexico compound showing 'tremendous strength'

ATLANTA - For the first time, Channel 2 Action News is hearing from the mother of a 3-year-old boy who was taken by his estranged father to live on a compound, and is now feared dead.
Attorney M. Khurram Baig is representing Hakimah Ramzi, the mother of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj. The boy was taken in December without his mother’s permission by his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and Ramzi said she has worked with Clayton County police and the FBI since to try to find him.
In court documents filed Wednesday, they said “a foster parent (Siraj Wahhaj) of one of the eleven children stated the defendant had trained the child in the use of an assault rifle in preparation for future school shootings.”
The document also referred to “the training of children with weapons in furtherance of a conspiracy to commit school shootings.”
The mother said she was stunned by what she heard and never thought her estranged husband would be capable of something like this.
