Clayton County police investigating deadly shooting on Moultrie Drive

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead just minutes before Thanksgiving.

According to CCPD, a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest in Jonesboro at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday night on Moultrie Drive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division for further examination.

Police have not identified the victim at this time and said no arrests have been made.

the shooting remains under investigation.

