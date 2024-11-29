Police investigating car break-ins at 2 Atlanta fire stations

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating car break-ins at two Atlanta fire stations that happened Wednesday morning.

Within an hour of each other, Fire Station 1 at 71 Elliot St SW and Fire Station 36 at 2611 Fairburn Rd SW had reported break-ins.

Police said the break-in at Fire Station 1 happened at about 6:30 a.m. an the one at Fire Station 36 happened around 7:30 a.m.

Officers said when they got on the scene at the first break-in, they were told the vehicle had been broken into through the rear passenger window.

At Fire Station 36, police said multiple vehicles were broken into.

Police did not provide details on what, if anything, had been taken.

Both break-ins remain under investigation, according to APD.

