Man accused of returning to Atlanta airport rental car center to steal 3rd car in 24 hours

ATLANTA — Police arrested a man accused of stealing two rental cars at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They said he had returned to steal a third car.

On Monday night, an officer patrolling the Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta received a call about a suspicious person. The officer said he spotted a man trying to open one of the car’s doors.

The officer walked up to him and asked for his name and his ID. The man, later identified as Jaquavious Crenshaw, gave his first name, but said he didn’t have his ID.

The officer asked what he was doing at the center and the man replied he was trying to ask someone a question.

Moments later, the officer showed Crenshaw what appears to be a surveillance photo.

“Uh, yes that’s me,” he replied to the officer.

Police said the photo had been a suspect of who stolen a Kia Forte and Kia Sorento the night before at the same location. Police said a security barrier stopped Crenshaw from stealing an Audi A6.

The officer arrested Crenshaw and took him to the Fulton County Jail. Investigators learned that Crenshaw was previously arrested for car thefts twice, including in 2022 for a theft at the airport rental car center.

Crenshaw faces the following charges: theft by taking (automobile), theft by taking (key fob), prowling and entering an automobile.

Atlanta police released data earlier this month that showed car thefts have more than tripled at the airport within the past year.

From Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023, there were 95 car thefts at the airport. There have already been at least 311 car thefts this year.

Police said they are increasing their patrols for the busy holiday travel season.

