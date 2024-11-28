Accused porch pirate captured by Fulton County Marshal deputies while stealing from Atlanta mailroom

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Marshal’s Department said Tuesday that they’d captured an accused porch pirate.

The Marshal’s Deputies said they’d captured a man who was caught on camera stealing packages out of a North Atlanta apartment complex’s mailroom.

The Marshal’s Department said residents should be careful with deliveries during the holiday season.

“As the holiday season approaches, we remind residents to take precautions with incoming deliveries. Consider utilizing secure delivery boxes, having packages held at your local post office, or arranging for a trusted person to retrieve your deliveries promptly to help prevent theft,” the Fulton County Marshal’s Department said in a statement.

Staying vigilant can make a difference, the department said.

