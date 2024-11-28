Kirkland organic egg recall hits multiple states, including Georgia, over possible Salmonella risk

ATLANTA — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall for nearly 11,000 retail units of organic eggs were being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

The news broke Wednesday through a release by Handsome Brook Farms, which issued a voluntary recall of their 24-count eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand in several states.

According to the company, the potentially contaminated eggs were sold at 25 Costco locations in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee beginning on Nov. 22.

“The Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs with UPC 9661910680 are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top. The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 6, 2025, which can be found printed on the side of the plastic egg carton. No other products are impacted by this recall,” the company said. “The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging. Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence.”

The eggs in question could be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious or sometimes deadly infections in young children and frail or elderly people, as well as those with weak immune systems.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection in a healthy person can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. In rarer circumstances, Salmonella can cause more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, if the organism reaches the blood stream.

So far, Handsome Brook Farms said no illness complaints have been reported.

Anyone with the eggs listed in the recall should stop eating the items and return them to their local Costco for a refund or should dispose of them.

Anyone with questions about the recall can get int contact with Handsome Brook Farms at 646-733-4532, ext. 1, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or by emailing the company’s recall office here.

