Hosea Helps to give Thanksgiving meals to hundreds families in need, provide grocery boxes

ATLANTA — As part of their annual Thanksgiving Giveaway, Hosea Helps accepted donations of turkey, canned green beans, stuffing, potatoes and more, in addition to monetary donations.

For Thanksgiving Day, the organization said they will be providing meals to four senior citizen high-rises serving the homeless, helping thousands.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the Hosea Helps headquarters, where a chef and his team were preparing whole Thanksgiving dinners to go to the high-rises.

The nonprofit has helped give meals and provided other aid across the community for more than 50 years.

Afemo Omilami, the COO of Hosea Helps, told Channel 2 Action News that turkeys, hams, mac and cheese and all of the Thanksgiving fixings will be going out to hundreds of families who want to prepare a holiday feast.

The families registered for dinner deliveries.

The organization is doing it “so they don’t have to come out, we’re gonna take it all to them,” Omilami said.

Volunteers began packing food for the community on Wednesday.

“We wouldn’t want to be doing anything else because people need to know that Atlanta cares for its people,” Omilami said. “Yes, we’re a progressive city, we have money, we have jobs, but there are a lot of people still struggling, too.”

Volunteers will deliver meals to people living on the streets, under bridges and in tents in some areas. The organization said that not everyone who struggles is seen, and oftentimes they go unseen.

“We want them to know that we care about them, that they’re not just out there by themselves. So we’re gonna deliver that food right, straight to that tent,” Omilami said.

To make that happen, a team of 60 dedicated drivers will be making deliveries on Thanksgiving in one of Atlanta’s most inspiring traditions.

