Firefighters battle large fire at Pentecostal church in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire at the First Pentecostal Church of Buford.
Shortly before midnight on Friday, firefighters responded to the church on E. Moreno Street in Buford.
Viewers sent Channel 2 photos of the church fully involved in flames.
Crews with Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services battled the blaze.
