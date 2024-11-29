Firefighters battle large fire at Pentecostal church in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire at the First Pentecostal Church of Buford.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, firefighters responded to the church on E. Moreno Street in Buford.

Viewers sent Channel 2 photos of the church fully involved in flames.

Crews with Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services battled the blaze.

A Channel 2 reporter and photographer is at the scene gathering more information and will provide the latest update on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

