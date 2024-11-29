Black Friday forecast: Arctic freeze expected for the weekend

Big weather changes settled in overnight after Thanksgiving and it is a much colder start to the morning this Black Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the metro area’s first widespread freeze is coming and you can expect an even colder arctic blast next week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Monahan said morning lows will fall into the 20s and low 30s this weekend through early next week. This is the coldest air since last winter.

Afternoon highs over the weekend will be in the low 50s but fall to just the mid-40s by early next week.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what to know for your Black Friday forecast:

Breezy and chilly today with highs in the upper 40s

First widespread freeze of the season overnight with lows in the 20s and low 30s

A surge of even colder air moves in Sunday into Monday

Widespread lows in the 20s early next week with highs only in the mid-40s

This will be the coldest air since last winter

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group