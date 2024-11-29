City of Forest Park reopens home repair grant program, residents could get up to $10,000

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The City of Forest Park reopened a home repair program application, allowing residents in need to apply for funding to make necessary home repairs or modifications.

The program provides qualified residents between the ages of 18 to 61 up to $10,000 in assistance to repair home items such as HVAC systems, roofs, windows and more.

The funding comes from the Homeowner Maintenance Enhancements Program.

According to Forest Park officials, Mayor Angelyne Butler launched the original program in 2023 along with the Forest Park government.

The city said the first phase of the program supported residents aged 62 or older, with the reopening of applications marking the beginning of the second phase.

“Oftentimes, we at City Hall hear directly from residents just how expensive and financially overwhelming home repairs can be – especially for those on fixed to limited incomes,” Butler said in a statement. “Being able to successfully offer a one-of-a-kind initiative like the H.O.M.E. Program only reinforces the resounding commitment we have to our constituents. Not only are we making progress with increasing our inventory of new, high-quality housing, but we are also focused on upgrading our existing housing stock so that homeowners are proud to call Forest Park home.”

Residents in need can apply online to get the ball rolling with city officials.

To do so, the city said to follow these steps:

Step #1 (Application Submission): The application is available for individuals ages 18-61 who reside within incorporated City of Forest Park and meet federal income requirements. Residents must apply directly online. Once received, city officials will review each application for processing.

The application is available for individuals ages 18-61 who reside within incorporated City of Forest Park and meet federal income requirements. Residents must apply directly online. Once received, city officials will review each application for processing. Step #2 (Award Notification): Once qualified, applicants will be notified of their approval. After the approval has been received, the applicant will then work with the city to select a contractor.

Once qualified, applicants will be notified of their approval. After the approval has been received, the applicant will then work with the city to select a contractor. Step #3: (Services Complete): Contractor will receive the approved funds from city officials through the program. Certified inspections are performed before repairs and upgrades begin and at the conclusion of each project.

“This dynamic program has been a complete game changer for so many individuals who desperately need to complete various home repair projects but may not have the necessary means to do so,” Forest Park City Manager Ricky L. Clark, Jr. said. “During the first phase of the program, we were able to serve more than 60 households and by reopening the program, the city is taking bold action toward addressing the need for continuous neighborhood sustainability.”

Applications must be submitted online here by Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.

