Braves star Austin Riley out for rest of 2024 season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Austin Riley’s 2024 season is officially over.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Tuesday that Riley, who fractured his right hand a month ago, won’t return this season even if the Braves earn a National League wild card spot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Snitker said CT scans showed that Riley’s hand wasn’t healing enough.
The Braves begin a crucial series Tuesday night against their rivals the New York Mets with a spot in the playoffs on the line.
Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will have a LIVE report from Truist Park, on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley to miss 6-8 weeks due to right hand fracture
- It’s a boy! Braves star Austin Riley, wife Anna welcome their second son
- Braves star Ozzie Albies returns to team after missing two months
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group