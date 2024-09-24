Braves star Austin Riley out for rest of 2024 season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Austin Riley’s 2024 season is officially over.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Tuesday that Riley, who fractured his right hand a month ago, won’t return this season even if the Braves earn a National League wild card spot.

Snitker said CT scans showed that Riley’s hand wasn’t healing enough.

The Braves begin a crucial series Tuesday night against their rivals the New York Mets with a spot in the playoffs on the line.

