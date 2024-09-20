Braves star Ozzie Albies returns to team after missing two months

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Braves star Ozzie Albies is returning to the lineup as the team makes its final playoff push.

Albies has been sidelined since he fractured his left wrist in July while tagging a baserunner.

In preparation for his return, Albies played two games for the Gwinnett Stripers this week, notching four hits in nine at-bats.





The 27-year-old. Albies is expected to return on Friday as the Braves begin a crucial series against the Miami Marlins.

Albies’ return to the lineup comes at a crucial time for Atlanta. As of Friday, the Braves sit two games behind the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Standings.

After finishing the series in Miami, the Braves will close their season with back-to-back series at Truist Park against the Mets and Kansas City Royals.

