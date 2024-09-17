Braves star Ozzie Albies to start rehab assignment with Gwinnett Stripers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta Braves star could return to the team this week as their race for the final National League wild card spot heats up.

Ozzie Albies will begin a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday for their series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Albies has not played a game since he fractured his left wrist on July 21.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein watched Albies work out at Truist Park before the Braves’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Klein learned that the second baseman could rejoin the team for their series against the Miami Marlins.

Braves 2B Ozzie Albies.. taking grounders right now.. will begin rehab assignment tomorrow and could join team for their series over the weekend in Miami. pic.twitter.com/DsJhkKaBtK — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 16, 2024

Albies’ return could not have come at a better time for Atlanta.

After a loss to the Dodgers and a Mets win over the Nationals on Monday, the Braves find themselves a game back of the Mets in the NL wild card standings.

Atlanta will hit the road in Cincinnati and Miami for the final road trip of the regular season. The teams to Truist Park for series against the Mets and Kansas City Royals to close out the regular season.

