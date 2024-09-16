Braves make donation in honor of Freddie Freeman’s son Max battling rare condition

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves welcomed back an old friend to Truist Park with Freddie Freeman in town with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s been a difficult few months for Freeman and his family as one of their young sons, Max, has been battling Guillain-Barré syndrome.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The rare neurological condition causes the immune system to attack the nerves and it can cause, numbness or paralysis. The Freemans rushed Max to the hospital, where he spent several days in the pediatric intensive care unit.

In the weeks since their son’s health scare, Freddie and Chelsea Freeman have been raising money and awareness for the GBS CIDP Foundation.

On Friday, the Braves made sure to do their part as well. Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller presented the Freeman family with a check made out to the foundation.

See the tender moment below.

Before tonight’s game, Atlanta Braves President & CEO, Derek Schiller, and Manager Brian Snitker, presented @FreddieFreeman5 and @chelseafree5 with a donation in Max Freeman’s name to @gbscidp. #MaxStrong pic.twitter.com/BRGKTmQ2OU — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 13, 2024

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Braves greeter is an inspiration to all

©2024 Cox Media Group