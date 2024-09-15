No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs survive close call against Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs narrowly escaped Lexington with a 13-12 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night.

Georgia’s offense struggled for much of the night but made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to secure the victory and move to 3-0 on the season.

Sophomore running back Branson Robinson scored the game’s lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs the lead.

Fifth-year senior Quarterback Carson Beck had his worst game of the season but made several key throws in the closing minutes to help Georgia put the game away.

Georgia gets an extra week to prepare for its road trip to No. 4 Alabama on Sept. 28. That game is set for 7:30 pm. kickoff on Channel 2.

The Crimson Tide gave the Bulldogs their last defeat in the SEC Championship Game last December.

