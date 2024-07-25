It’s a boy! Braves star Austin Riley, wife Anna welcome their second son

ATLANTA — Austin Riley and his wife Anna welcomed their second child this week. The couple posted new photo of their happy family on Instagram.

“William “Beau” Riley. Our family grew by 10 little fingers & 10 little toes!! Welcome home baby Beau!!! Thank you Lord for all our blessings!” Anna wrote on her Instagram page.

The couple have been married since 2018 and welcomed their first son, Easton, in April 2022.

The Riley’s announced earlier this year they were expecting again. On Monday night, Anna went into labor while Austin was at Truist Park playing against the Cincinnati Reds.

Austin got the call and left the game in the ninth to be with his wife.

“He wanted to be there. He missed the first one and he kinda wanted to make sure he got there for the second one,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said postgame.

Riley went on the paternity list, but was removed on Thursday and will play against the Mets this weekend.

