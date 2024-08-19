Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley to miss 6-8 weeks due to right hand fracture

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks due to fracturing his right hand.

The fracture happened on Sunday during the Braves’ 3-1 victory over the Angels after being struck by a 97 mph fastball from Jack Kochanowicz in the top of the first inning.

The loss of Riley is the latest in a series of injuries that the Braves have faced this season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his left ACL and is out for the rest of the season, as is pitcher Spencer Strider, who had surgery on his right elbow.

Ozzie Albies fractured his left wrist last month and is expected to return in mid-September.

The Braves take on the Phillies on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Additionally, the club today returned RHP Reynaldo López from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and optioned…

