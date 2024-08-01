Body of 27-year-old boater who vanished on Chattahoochee River recovered

FRANKLIN, Ga. — Volunteers found the body of a 27-year-old man who vanished while boating on the Chattahoochee River in Heard County Thursday m

Brandon Jones, of Grantville, disappeared on the river around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Franklin area.

Heard County Fire and Emergency Services said they are searching around the boat ramp on Glover Road.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, volunteers found Jones’ body near the intersection of Potato Creek.

“Brandon’s family expresses deep gratitude to everyone involved in bringing him home and for their tireless efforts over the past three days,” Heard County Fire & Emergency Services said. “We ask that everyone continue to keep this family in your thoughts and prayers as they embark on the difficult journey of healing from this tragic event.”

