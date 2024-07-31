16-year-old found shot to death in DeKalb apartment breezeway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was shot to death at a DeKalb County apartment complex on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the Summit Hill Apartments on Bouldercrest Road. The 16-year-old’s body was found in the breezeway of a building.

Detectives have identified a suspect, who told them that he stashed a gun inside his father’s car. Police tried to impound the car, which led to a confrontation.

“I’m telling you, this came from the mouth of your son. Talking to him isn’t going to change the fact that he said it,” a detective told the suspect’s father.

The suspect’s father said his son had nothing to do with the shooting.

“They said four boys got out the car and started shooting. You aren’t taking my car. I need to talk to him,” the suspect’s father said.

Police have not announced charges in the shooting.

“The community needs to say something. Nobody is talking,” another DeKalb detective said.

