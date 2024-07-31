Man killed when tree falls onto moving car in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Tuesday night when a tree fell on a moving car in Cherokee County.
At about 7:48 p.m., deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5767 Vaughn Road after it was reported that a tree had fallen onto a moving car when storms passed through the area.
When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man dead inside a Nissan 350 ZX convertible.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
There were no passengers inside the car.
The name of the driver has not yet been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family fears Ga. Lyft driver who vanished after agreeing to drive passenger nearly 400 miles is dead
- 29-year-old recent Ph.D. graduate identified as woman killed in crash on I-20
- 6 suspects accused of molesting children over 5 year span at Barrow County home
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group