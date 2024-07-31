Man killed when tree falls onto moving car in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Tuesday night when a tree fell on a moving car in Cherokee County.

At about 7:48 p.m., deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5767 Vaughn Road after it was reported that a tree had fallen onto a moving car when storms passed through the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man dead inside a Nissan 350 ZX convertible.

There were no passengers inside the car.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

