Deputies searching for Ga. Lyft driver who was scheduled to drive passenger nearly 400 miles away

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Leonard John Beiner (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Lyft driver who vanished after he was hired to drive someone to Florida.

Deputies said Leonard John Beiner, 57, was in the Ball Ground area of Cherokee County on July 18. He worked part-time as a Lyft driver and was scheduled to drive a customer back to Jacksonville, Florida. His family has not been able to reach him since.

Deputies believe he was driving a blue Hyundai Sante Fe with a Florida license plate.

Beiner is described as 5′7″ and 225 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He walks with a cane.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville, Florida is about 6 ½ hours from Ball Ground, Georgia.

