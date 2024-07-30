Deputies searching for Ga. Lyft driver who was scheduled to drive passenger nearly 400 miles away

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Lyft driver who vanished after he was hired to drive someone to Florida.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said Leonard John Beiner, 57, was in the Ball Ground area of Cherokee County on July 18. He worked part-time as a Lyft driver and was scheduled to drive a customer back to Jacksonville, Florida. His family has not been able to reach him since.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Guitar Center employees find thousands of dollars in drugs stuffed inside guitar amp
- 22-year-old Fulton County daycare worker caught assaulting child on camera
- Barrow County woman waiting on test to clear her of a felony after deputies find vape pen in her car
Deputies believe he was driving a blue Hyundai Sante Fe with a Florida license plate.
Beiner is described as 5′7″ and 225 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He walks with a cane.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacksonville, Florida is about 6 ½ hours from Ball Ground, Georgia.
©2024 Cox Media Group