Deputies searching for Ga. Lyft driver who was scheduled to drive passenger nearly 400 miles away

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Lyft driver who vanished after he was hired to drive someone to Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said Leonard John Beiner, 57, was in the Ball Ground area of Cherokee County on July 18. He worked part-time as a Lyft driver and was scheduled to drive a customer back to Jacksonville, Florida. His family has not been able to reach him since.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies believe he was driving a blue Hyundai Sante Fe with a Florida license plate.

Beiner is described as 5′7″ and 225 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He walks with a cane.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville, Florida is about 6 ½ hours from Ball Ground, Georgia.

Barrow County woman waiting on test to clear her of a felony after deputies find vape pen in her car

©2024 Cox Media Group