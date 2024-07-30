29-year-old recent Ph.D. graduate identified as woman killed in crash on I-20

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer on I-20 last week has been identified as a recent Ph.D. graduate.
Carolina Figueroa-Mora, 29, was killed on I-20 west of Riverside Parkway in Cobb County on July 25. Police said that around 3:30 a.m., Figueroa’s Pontiac G6 suddenly rotated and hit a median wall. A semi hit the back of the Pontiac and caused the car to tumble.
Figueroa-Mora, of Villa Rica, was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear why she lost control of the car.
According to social media, she was a graduate of Georgia State University and Villa Rica High School and worked in healthcare.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, calling her a “radiant person” and the “sunshine in our lives.”
You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.
