‘Home from hell:’ Man has leg amputated after complaining about mold Gwinnett home for months

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Tara and Alvin Anderson told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that for months now, they’ve complained about water damage inside their Sugar Hill rental home.

The couple says that over time, mold began to form inside of the home from water damage. The Andersons say the rental company, Invitation Homes, did not adequately remediate the mold, resulting in a growth of mold spores inside the home.

“Invitation homes has put a toll on our life mentally and physically,” Tara Anderson said.

The Andersons paid out of pocket for a private mold test, it showed various levels of mold were detected inside the home. Tara Anderson believes her husband received a bacterial infection from prolonged exposure to the mold. Medical records provided to Channel 2 Action News show Anderson was diagnosed with multiple infections resulting in his leg having to be amputated.

“When they said we’re going to have to take your whole leg off that broke my heart,” Alvin Anderson said.

The couple was receiving state assistance to pay the rent from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. After multiple inspections the state said the home didn’t meet its Housing Quality Standards, resulting in the state revoking housing payments for this property.

The Andersons were forced to move out in June and they are now homeless.

“They ruined our lives, we came in here thinking this was a beautiful home and it was a home from hell,” Tara Anderson said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Invitation Homes for a statement. The company told us one would be provided on Monday. A statement has not been provided.

