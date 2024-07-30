6 suspects accused of molesting children over 5 year span at Barrow County home

WINDER, Ga. — A months-long investigation led to multiple suspects arrested for child molestation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The charges stem from when four children told authorities about allegations of sexual abuse at a home on Englewood Road in Winder. The Department of Family and Children Services removed the children from the home last year.

After several search warrants conducted by Barrow County deputies, multiple adults were arrested. The sheriff’s office said the alleged abuse had taken place over a period spanning five years.

TRENDING STORIES:

In total, six people were arrested.

Paul Andrew Bean, 32, of Winder is charged with multiple counts of child molestation, sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children, and incest with more charges pending. He was arrested at The Whits Inn on Lawrenceville Road in Loganville.

Ashley Nicole Neese, 22, of Winder was charged with multiple counts of child molestation, and cruelty to children.

Jerry Lee Neese, Jr., 24, of Winder was charged with charged with multiple counts of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and cruelty to children.

Ashley Neese and Jerry Neese were arrested at a home on Hunter Road in Jefferson.

Kavin Eugene Neese, 55, of Winder was charged with multiple counts of child molestation, false imprisonment, aggravated sexual battery, and cruelty to children. He was arrested at a home on Nathaniel Drive in Jefferson.

Keith Allen Neese, 57, of Winder was charged with multiple counts of child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.

Felisa Michelle Bailey, 50, of Winder was charged with multiple counts of child molestation and cruelty to children.

Keith Neese and Bailey were arrested at the Waffle House on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is ongoing with more changes anticipated for each suspect.

“I want to thank the Loganville Police Department, and the Jackson County and Hall County Sheriff’s Offices for their assistance in getting these suspects behind bars,” said Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith. “The effort to arrest these suspects simultaneously at four different locations required incredible coordination between our deputies and law enforcement partners.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

All aboard! Cobb kindergarteners, first graders practice school bus rides ahead of first day

©2024 Cox Media Group