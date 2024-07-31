Man killed by tree during storms in Cherokee County identified

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man who died Tuesday night after a tree fell on his moving car in Cherokee County was identified Wednesday morning.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Levi Benjamin Wilson, of Woodstock, was driving on Vaughn Road when storms knocked a tree over.
The tree fell on his Nissan 350 ZX convertible, killing him before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies with he Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 7:48 p.m. and found Wilson.
On Wednesday, deputies said no one else was in the vehicle.
