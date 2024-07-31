Hundreds in Acworth still without power after storms knock trees down overnight, causing outages

ACWORTH, Ga. — Storms that swept across parts of the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday night left trees down and power out.

In Acworth, city officials said several large fallen trees had caused outages that were still being felt Wednesday morning.

Three outages were still being worked on, but as the day approached noon, one repair was completed.

The outages overall have left about 400 customers to lose power, with isolated outages still in effect, for some from the overnight, according to city officials, though it was far less than the peak during storms on Tuesday night.

“We had more than 5,000 of our approximate 8,600 customers out at one point. Our crews worked until around 1:30 a.m. last evening, removing downed trees, isolating and redirecting lines to get as many customers back on as possible which ended up being around 4,600 customers being restored,” Acworth officials said.

One of the outage areas was caused by a transmission line repair in the evening while Georgia Power and Cobb EMC worked on making repairs to restore power.

“We also had storm-related outages the evening prior, in which crews responded as well. The weather this week has been tough on our system to say the least,” according to a city spokesman.

Acworth officials said the two other outage areas in the city were from power poles that snapped as trees fell, which crews are still working to repair.

The transmission line repair has since finished, bringing the outages in Acworth back down to two.

Despite the progress, the repeated weather events are still a concern for city officials.

To speed up the process, Acworth said they “also secured mutual aid through the City of Marietta to assist in expedite the restoration of the remaining outages.”

