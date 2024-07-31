Storm knocks tree into disabled veteran’s home in DeKalb, damages rooms, cars

DECATUR, Ga. — Storms that swept across various parts of the metro Atlanta area caused damages, whether its trees knocked into homes or onto vehicles, or power lines loose in the road.

In DeKalb County, Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke to a man whose house, and several cars, were hit by a falling tree on Shadowbrook Place.

Gregory Johnson, who is a disabled veteran, told Doudna he came home to find a massive tree had fallen over and crushed his truck, as well as leaving a slab of his roof on the ground.

Parts of the tree even broke into his bedroom.

You can see the damage from outside the house, but when Channel 2 Action News went inside with Johnson, the disabled veteran showed how the damage made an unintended skylight, putting the bark of the tree and a brick just feet away from his bed.

Now, Johnson has to figure out what to do next.

In addition to the damage in the storm’s wake, the power in the neighborhood was out when Channel 2 Action News spoke to Johnson on Tuesday night.

While the storms have passed, the cleanup is just starting.

