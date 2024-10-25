Jelly Roll holding private concert for Apalachee High School families

WINDER, Ga. — Country music star Jelly Roll wants to put a smile on the faces of the students, staff and families of Apalachee High School weeks after the tragic deadly shooting.

The singer will hold a private concert in Winder’s Jug Tavern Park on Saturday afternoon before performing at State Farm Arena on Saturday night.

The concert is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and is only open to those associated with Apalachee High School.

The City of Winder says the concert is to “foster healing and unity for the students, faculty, and families of Apalachee High School as they come together to reflect and support one another following September’s tragedy.”

Several roads around the park will be closed. E. Athens St. will close on Friday for the city’s Spooktacular Halloween event and will stay closed through the concert. E. Candler St. and Jug Tavern Park will be closed all day on Saturday.

Road closure in Winder ahead of private Jelly Roll concert (City of Winder)

On Sept. 4, two students and two teachers, Ricky Aspinwall, Christina Irimie, Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, were shot and killed inside Apalachee High School. Nine others were shot and wounded.

Colt Gray, 14, was arrested minutes after the shooting started and charged with the four victims’ murders.

His father, Colin Gray, has also been charged with murder. Investigators allege that Colin Gray gave his son the rifle used in the attack as a Christmas gift just months after Colt Gray was investigated for school threats in 2023.

Both father and son have been indicted.

