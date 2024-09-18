Will Taylor Swift be at the Falcons-Chiefs game this weekend?

ATLANTA — The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling into town to take on the Falcons, but will they be playing in the ATL or the A-TAY-L?

People are wondering if superstar Taylor Swift will be at Sunday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to support her “Lover,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce began being publicly linked to one another last summer when Kelce attended The Eras Tour in Kansas City.

In the months since, Swift has made a habit of supporting Kelce at his games, including watching him win Super Bowl LVIII in February.

At a show in Buenos Aires, where Kelce accompanied her, she even changed one of her lyrics to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Neither one has commented on whether Swift plans to attend Sunday’s game.

The game also features a ceremony honoring Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s induction into the Falcons Ring of Honor.

To help celebrate, everyone who attends Sunday’s game will get free hot dogs, chips and soda.

So, maybe you’ll see Taylor Swift eating a free hot dog.

You can buy tickets to Sunday’s game here.

