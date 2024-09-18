FREE food? Get hot dogs, chips and a Coke at no cost at this week’s Falcons-Chiefs game

ATLANTA — Fresh off their win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Atlanta Falcons are back home to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you were on the fence about heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Sunday matchup, this new promotion might be enough push you over the edge.

Earlier this summer, head coach Raheem Morris announced owner Arthur Blank will be inducted into the Falcons Ring of Honor. The ceremony will happen during Sunday’s game.

To help celebrate, everyone in attendance will receive free hot dogs, chips and refillable soda in a souvenir cup.

“We are so thrilled to congratulate and celebrate Arthur on his induction into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor,” said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy, who is partnering with the Falcons for the ceremony. “Arthur and his vision redefined the fan experience, and completely changed the game for the Atlanta community. He’s an inspiring leader who we’re honored to call a friend and partner.”

A study last month ranked a Falcons game as one of the most affordable in the NFL saying fans could get a beer for $5 and a hot dog for just $2.

“Arthur’s leadership in prioritizing the fan experience is a hallmark of our organization,” said Greg Beadles, President of the Atlanta Falcons. “His influence goes beyond our organization and continues to drive positive change in the sports and entertainment industry.”

