Valdosta State football team surprised with tickets to Falcons-Bucs Thursday Night Football game

ATLANTA — The Valdosta State Football team got a unique surprise from Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Wednesday.

The team has been living and practicing in Atlanta all week due to damage from Hurricane Helene in Valdosta. The city was amongst the hardest hit by the hurricane which made landfall in northwestern Florida a week ago.

At a team meeting on Wednesday, head coach Tremaine Jackson played a video from Jones. The lieutenant governor surprised the team with free tickets to Thursday night’s Falcons game.

Thank you to Lt. Governor Burt Jones on suprising the football team with Atlanta Falcons tickets tomorrow night!!! #GoBlazers🔥 pic.twitter.com/A8oUw99PXb — Valdosta State Blazers (@BlazerAthletics) October 3, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a crucial NFC South battle on Thursday. Valdosta State is slated to play Shorter University in Rome this weekend.

Channel 2′s Convoy of Care is donating supplies to the Valdosta area on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hurricane Helene: Flooded, damaged cars could end up being sold states away

©2024 Cox Media Group