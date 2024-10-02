Reports: Bank of America issue puts some accounts at $0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Bank of America customers are having trouble accessing their bank accounts.
According to Downdetector, a site that monitors outages, people began having issues around 9:30 a.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
By 10 a.m. upwards of 20,000 customers had reported an issue with their account.
Many customers complained they could not see their account balances. Others report seeing $0.
The company has not released a statement on the issue or what may be causing it.
TRENDING STORIES:
- BIOLAB FIRE: Chlorine levels 22 times higher than normal around factory site, data shows
- BIOLAB FIRE: Officials warn of haze, chlorine smell across Atlanta area tomorrow morning
- Mother of 3 found dead along I-75. Prosecutors say her boyfriend told a friend he did it
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group