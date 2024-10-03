Former UGA star Stetson Bennett loses bet, has to wear Alabama gear

LOS ANGELES — Days after Georgia lost a thrilling matchup with the University of Alabama, former Bulldogs star quarterback Stetson Bennett had to pay off a bet with a NFL teammate.

Former Alabama tight end and Cartersville native Miller Forristall posted a picture of Bennett in an Alabama hat and polo shirt. Forristall and Bennett both play for the Los Angeles Rams.

Bennett’s Bulldogs came so close to pulling off a major comeback in front of a sold-out crowd in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

After trailing 30-7, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game with 2:31 left after Bennett’s former backup, Carson Beck completed a 67-yard touchdown to Dillon Bell.

On the next play, Jalen Milroe found freshman Ryan Williams for a 75-yard touchdown to retake the lead and secure the win.

Stetson ❤️’s the TIDE pic.twitter.com/vnHAQvI9v8 — Miller Forristall (@mcforristall) October 2, 2024

The Rams drafted Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

2024 is essentially his rookie season after he sat out the entire 2023 season for Los Angeles. The Rams placed him on the non-football injury/illness list for what coach Sean McVay described as things “a little bit bigger and more important” than football.

Neither Bennett nor the team gave a specific reason for his absence, but Bennett did say he would classify it under the mental health category.

