No. 2 Georgia’s comeback falls short with No. 4 Alabama sealing win with INT

No. 2 Georgia versus No. 4 Alabama lived up to the hype on Saturday night with one of the craziest finishes of the college football season this year.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs, 41-34, in front of a sold out crowd in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia took its first lead of the game with 2:31 left after Carson Beck completed a 67-yard touchdown to Dillon Bell. On the next play, Jalen Milroe found freshman Ryan Williams for a 75-yard touchdown to retake the lead.

Beck and the Bulldogs came up short on the final possession with Alabama sealing the win with an interception.

