Police stop U-Haul truck in the middle of Buckhead with guns drawn after shoplifting incident

ATLANTA — Several people were arrested on Thursday after a reported shoplifting incident in Buckhead.

Atlanta police say they pulled over a U-Haul truck on Piedmont Rd. NE near Lindbergh Dr. NE related to a shoplifting incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows at least three Atlanta police cars with the U-Haul truck stopped in the middle of Piedmont Road.

Several officers can be seen with their guns drawn and pointed toward the truck.

One can even be heard shouting, “Get your hands up!”

TRENDING STORIES:

The video also shows one man on the ground before officers handcuff him and place him into one of the police cars.

Police have not commented on what was stolen or how many people were arrested.

The identities of those arrested have also not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group