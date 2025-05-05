Ossoff introduces bill to create ‘do not track list’ to help keep your online data safe

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has introduced a bill to protect consumers from their online data being collected and sold.

The bill would also create a “Do Not Track List” to prohibit companies from collecting these users’ data in the future.

“The reality is that corporate America is spying on all of us every day and collecting vast troves of data that we would expect to be private and confidential and then selling it,” Ossoff told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News Investigates in recent days has reported how some online retailers are using data collected by third-party companies for surveillance pricing.

We also showed you how apps that consumers use to find the cheapest price for gas or keep their family safe are tracking their driving and selling that data to insurance companies.

The bipartisan Ossoff bill, cosponsored by Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy, would allow consumers to opt out of that data tracking.

“You’d be able to log on to one website, click a button that says delete, and voila, these data brokers will no longer have these vast troves of data about each of us, our kids, our families,” Ossoff said.

©2025 Cox Media Group