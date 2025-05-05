‘I was scared’: Synthetic braiding hair linked to cancer-causing chemicals

A new study found cancer-causing chemicals in several synthetic hair brands used in a number of popular braiding styles.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington talked to doctors and stylists who said the findings are not just alarming, but a national health emergency.

“So, today my client is getting a style called boho,” said hairstylist Dionne James.

Braids date back at least 30,000 years.

From cornrows to boho braids, for centuries women, particularly Black women and girls, have worn these styles for beauty, self-expression and protection.

“A protective style is when you’re letting, you’re giving your own hair a rest. You’re not combing it every day, so it’s not shedding,” James said.

But what happens when that protective style stops protecting?

“I have suffered from benign tumors, so now I’m starting to think that maybe it may correlate to the hair. I don’t know, you know?” James said.

A new study from Consumer Reports raised serious concerns about synthetic hair used in braiding.

“I was scared. I was completely just freaking out,” James said.

According to the report, scientists tested 10 synthetic hair brands. The lab tests found cancer-causing chemicals in all 10, and the chemical benzene in three.

“Benzene is mostly linked to leukemias,” said Carmen J. Marsit, Ph.D., a chemist and Emory University Professor of Environmental Health.

