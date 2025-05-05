Cancer-causing chemicals in synthetic braiding hair ‘environmental racism,’ health professionals say

Doctors are calling it a health emergency: A new study found harmful, cancer-causing chemicals in some synthetic braiding hair products.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with health experts and social justice scholars about why those harmful products are mostly marketed to Black women.

The report about cancer-causing chemicals found in synthetic braiding hair is sending shockwaves through the beauty industry.

But now some health professionals believe these products that are targeted to Black women and girls specifically are a form of environmental racism.

“You can dress it up or down because of the curls,” said hairstylist Dionne James, talking about a style of hair braids.

By now, most of us have seen the flashy beauty supply ads usually displayed in Black neighborhoods that promote braiding hair products.

But recently some of those products were tested and the results are disturbing.

“Not knowing if I may be a candidate with cancer in the future or now, I don’t know,” said James.

A Consumer Reports study found cancer-causing chemicals in all 10 brands of braiding hair tested, and three had the chemical benzene.

“So, benzene is mostly linked to leukemia,” said chemist and Emory University Professor of Environ mental Health Carmen Marsit, Ph.D.

He explained how the chemical disrupts the body.

“And it’s this chemical that can go in and bind to your DNA and lead to mutations. And so, with that it could go on to form a cancer,” said Marsit.

We reached out to all 10 companies whose products were tested.

Only two responded.

Magic Fingers sent this statement:

“Magic Fingers is proud of the trusted and top-quality hair products we provide to our customers. Our customers know they can count on us for braids and extensions that meet their highest expectations for fashion and performance. The unusual testing methods employed by Consumer Reports do not fairly match the real-world way that our customers use our Braiding Hair.”

Sensationnel sent this statement:

“At Sensationnel, we pride ourselves on producing the finest quality hair products on the market, and we are constantly evaluating our materials and processes with customer safety in mind.

“The claims and conclusions presented by the Consumer Reports study are unfounded and misleading. Its study used a harsh and unusual testing methodology on hair braiding products that are clearly not intended for ingestion. We strongly disagree with the claims Consumer Reports makes about the potential risk to consumers that could arise from the safe and common use of our products.

“We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products, and our company urges consumers to continue to confidently use Sensationnel products.”

But Marsit said benzene does not need to be ingested in order to be harmful.

“It’s near your face, so that’s in your breathing zone,” said Marsit.

In 2024, Washington first spoke with Marsit after the FDA proposed a ban on certain chemical hair straighteners that were found to cause cancer.

Those products were mostly marketed to and used by Black women and girls.

Washington asked if the placement of these products in majority Black communities a form of environmental racism.

“I think it plays a big part. I mean, it’s really, it’s really a history of these types of products being marketed to Black women,” said Marsit.

“I would definitely say that racism is at the core with regards to when any time a particular group is disproportionately impacted, discriminated against having particular life chances and is around race,” said Morehouse College Professor Taura Taylor, Ph.D.

“So, this is in my mind a public health emergency,” said dermatologist Dr. Alia Brown.

She has treated patients who developed serious scalp and hand rashes from synthetic braids.

She said the rashes combined with the new cancer risks should sound health alarms nationwide.

“Unfortunately, there also are some biases that exist with healthcare and people of color and disparities,” said Dr. Brown.

Hairstylist Dionna James said she developed health issues after decades of braiding and inhaling fumes from synthetic hair.

“I have suffered from benign tumors, so now I’m starting to think that maybe it may correlate to the hair,” said James.

“Is this braiding hair poisoning Black women?” asked Washington.

“Of course it is,” answered Dr. Abayomi Jones, a physician and attorney who has done research on harmful hair care products in the Black community.

“These manufacturers and producers, they understand what is in these products, but the consumer doesn’t understand. So, it’s a blatant pulling the wool over our eyes,” said Dr. Jones.

Most of the synthetic hair used for braiding is bought in bulk from overseas where regulations are different.

Health experts said it is best for the consumer to purchase organic hair made with banana fibers.

