Police searching for grandmother, 2 young grandchildren missing in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children and their grandmother who could be with them.
On Monday around 10 a.m., investigators said 52-year-old DeLisa Williams left the 500 block of Rosemont Drive with her 9-year-old grandson, Amajh, and her 2-year-old granddaughter, Aliyah.
DKPD said Williams was driving a black 2011 Toyota Avalon, with Georgia license plate LEE6333.
Investigators said their current whereabouts are unknown.
Officials said family members are concerned for their safety because Williams deals with cognitive challenges.
Williams is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.
Amajh is 4 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 56 pounds. Amajh has black hair and brown eyes.
Aliyah weighs 20 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow sweatsuit with the logo “dream.”
Anyone with information or who sees them is urged to call 911.
