Metro Atlanta teen fatally stabbed during fight in Zaxby’s parking lot

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy and another juvenile are facing charges after a fight turned deadly Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Powder Springs police were called to a fight happening in the Kroger parking lot on Brownsville Road.

When officers arrived, they found a crowd of mostly teenagers at the front door of the Zaxby’s restaurant.

Police said they found two boys with stab wounds from the fight.

According to Powder Springs police, a group of mostly teenagers came to the parking lot to fight.

During the fight, three people were stabbed and taken to local hospitals.

Officials said William Renfro, of Dallas, Ga., died from his injuries at the hospital.

The other teens are being treated at local hospitals. Their identities, ages and current conditions were not released.

The PSPD arrested Markevon Williams, 17, of Powder Springs and another juvenile.

Williams and the other juvenile are charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, kidnapping, and murder.

Due to the other juvenile’s age, their age and identity were not released.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is urged to call the PSPD Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-943-1616.

