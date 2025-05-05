Mother, son accused of trafficking cocaine, other drugs from GA home

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested, but her son remains on the run after deputies said they were trafficking drugs out of a Georgia home.

Last week, Grady County deputies conducted a search warrant at a home on 7th Avenue NW.

During the search, deputies said they found the following:

433 grams of cocaine

120 grams of ecstasy

Three pounds of marijuana

80 grams of a drug-laced edible known as “cornbread”.

The sheriff’s office arrested Annie Horton, 68, at the scene. However, her son, Bryant Lakeith Horton, 44, ran away from the home and remains at large.

Grady County officials said the 44-year-old was out on bond related to a previous drug-related arrest at the same home following a search warrant conducted in July 2023.

The pair faces multiple charges, including:

Trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in illicit drugs

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Obstruction of law enforcement

“We remain committed to eradicating drugs in Grady County,” said Sheriff Martin Earl Prince. “As we like to say—fool around and find out.”

Anyone with information about Bryant Horton is urged to contact police.

