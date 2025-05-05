Teen charged in GA football player’s killing was his teammate, played in state title game

A teen charged in the death of a Manchester High School football player also played for the team and starred in the state title game in the days after the killing.

On Thursday, the GBI announced the arrest of Qua’vion Jakwon Cooper in the Dec. 2023 shooting death of Brandon Smith. He was charged with murder as “a party to the crime.”

Agents previously arrested A’darious Williams. Investigators said that Cooper “aided and abetted” Williams, who is accused of shooting Smith after an argument.

Both Cooper and Smith played for Manchester, according to the school’s roster records.

Days after Smith was killed, Cooper played in the state championship game for the Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Meriwether County School District released the following statement to Channel 2 Action News.

“We are aware of the two arrests in connection with the tragic death of Brandon Smith in 2023. This is a deeply difficult moment for many in our community, and our hearts remain with Brandon’s family, friends, and teammates as they continue to grieve this loss.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as they lead the investigation. The safety, well-being, and emotional support of our students—at Manchester High School and across Meriwether County Schools—remains our highest priority. We are committed to providing a safe and caring environment for all.”

Smith disappeared Dec. 7, 2023. Three days later, someone found his body near his grandmother’s home.

It was the night before Manchester was set to play in the Class A Division II championship. They lost the game but played in Smith’s memory.

Cooper scored a touchdown in the game and led the team in tackles and rushing yards, according to Georgia Public Broadcast, which aired the game.

