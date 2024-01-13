Grandparents want to know why someone would gun down Ga. high school football player

MANCHESTER, Ga. — A community and a set of grandparents in particular are still asking why a high school football player was shot and killed.

Brandon Smith, 17, was found dead last month, the night before he was set to play in the state high school championship game for the Manchester High School Blue Devils.

His body was found in a neighbor’s backyard in Manchester, where he lived. Police have made an arrest, but people still want to know why it happened.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke with Smith’s grandparents by phone on Friday.

He was a great kid. He didn’t bother nobody. If you seen him, he always spoke to you,” his grandmother, who didn’t want to share her name, said.

Smith’s body was found three days after he vanished from his grandmother’s house.

“We’re just in total shock because it’s a small community,” she said.

Manchester police called in the GBI to help and by Jan. 2, agents announced that they had arrested A’darius Williams, 19.

Investigators think Williams and Smith got into an argument that escalated to gunfire.

His family wants to know what the fight could have been about, where it happened and when.

Williams’ next court date is in March.

